Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.63 and last traded at $89.77. Approximately 977,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 731,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brunswick by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

