BTIG Research Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $50.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $3,053,841.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,603 shares of company stock worth $21,301,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.