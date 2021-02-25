Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.