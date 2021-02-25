Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BURL opened at $269.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.93 and its 200-day moving average is $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $272.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.43.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

