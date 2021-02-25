BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. BWX Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.