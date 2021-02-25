Cadence Bank NA Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 298.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 96,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

