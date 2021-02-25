Cadence Bank NA Has $817,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.08. 69,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average is $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $346.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.