Cadence Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.61. The stock had a trading volume of 63,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,361. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.48. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

