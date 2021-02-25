Cadence Bank NA Purchases 446 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $121.60. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,483. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

