Cadence Bank NA Sells 134 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 170,286 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.76. 17,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

