Cadence Bank NA Sells 1,897 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $103.28. 730,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,367,275. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.