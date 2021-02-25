Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan Sells 3,922 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.42. 3,091,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 57.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

