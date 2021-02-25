Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

