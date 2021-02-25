Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFW. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.03.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The company has a market cap of C$154.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$40.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.29.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

