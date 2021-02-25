Calian Group Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Calian Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$65.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. Calian Group has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.89 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.