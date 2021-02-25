California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,682 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in News by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of News by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 434,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,570.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

