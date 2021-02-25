California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $71.96 on Thursday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have commented on BEAT. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

