California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:UI opened at $320.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $362.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

