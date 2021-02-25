California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Gentherm worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.