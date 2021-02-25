California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.