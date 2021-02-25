Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.