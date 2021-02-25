Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,476 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.