Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,217 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $25.89 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

