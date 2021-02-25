Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Textron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Textron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 554,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 783,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

