Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $871,000 Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $32,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND opened at $170.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

