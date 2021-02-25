Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,250 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

