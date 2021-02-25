Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 195,045 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,045 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -328.93 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

