Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 5,407 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,373 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $7,515,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

