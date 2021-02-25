Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $262,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $106.45 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

