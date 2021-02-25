Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $296,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

LHC Group stock opened at $205.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

