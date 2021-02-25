Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 63.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

