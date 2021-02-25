Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,233 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 164,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,129 shares of company stock worth $567,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

