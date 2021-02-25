Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 452 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $944,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,153,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

