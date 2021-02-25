Canaccord Genuity Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $65.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,564,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,729 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,719,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

