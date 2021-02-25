Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CDNAF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

CDNAF stock opened at $133.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $143.44.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

