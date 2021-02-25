CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.25. CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 3,200 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) Company Profile (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, a mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Wabowden, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011.

