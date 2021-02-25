Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 10.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.17. 5,784,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,754,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29.

Get Canoo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.