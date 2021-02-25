Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $127.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.29 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $435.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $449.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.40 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of CGC traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.21. 5,168,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,946,035. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

