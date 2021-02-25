Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

