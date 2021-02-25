Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Increased to C$29.09 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.78 to C$29.09 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEED. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$44.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.