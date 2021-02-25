Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 25,472 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after buying an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,536,000 after buying an additional 409,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after buying an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,597,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.10. 321,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.