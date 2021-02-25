Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $5.54 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,782. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

