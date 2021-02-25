Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. David Loasby lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $354.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

