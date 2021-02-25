Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 452 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 98,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $9.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.94. 94,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.41. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.