Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 264,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171,521. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

