Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00. The company traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 418069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.11.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,017.50.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.