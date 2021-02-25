Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $34.09 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion and approximately $8.14 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00050598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00244289 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001995 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009685 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

