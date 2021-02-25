CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.