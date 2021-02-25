Carl Brechtel Sells 50,000 Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Stock

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Senior Officer Carl Brechtel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$146,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$923,991.91.

TSE KOR opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$330.51 million and a P/E ratio of -15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.32. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$4.26.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

