Carlos Alvarez Sells 40,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carlos Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $109.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.